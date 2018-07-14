Councillor: ‘I want to see this town thrive’

Market Rasen has a new town councillor - and he says he is determined to see the area thrive.

Henri Levison was co-opted onto Market Rasen Town Council at its monthly meeting in Festival Hall on Wednesday (July 4).

Coun Levison - who moved to Market Rasen with his wife and two daughters in 2006 - said he wants to listen to residents’ concerns to help make the town a better place to live.

In a statement to the council prior to being co-opted, Coun Levison said: “Accountability and transparency are essential to ensure that our limited resources are well spent in our community.

“When important decisions are taken about projects such as a leisure centre or swimming pool, accurate facts and figures about these plans need to be available.

“This will guarantee that a fair judgement can be made about their feasibility.

“I have made Market Rasen my home, my family has grown up here. I want to see this town thrive.

“There are many opportunities that would make it an even better place to live.

“As a town councillor, I would aim to support plans, such as a leisure facility with swimming pool and bicycle paths, to achieve this.

“I would also be an advocate for accountability and transparency.

“I would aim for the council to have a good interaction with the inhabitants to gather feedback about their concerns, wishes and aspirations.”

Coun Levison, 50, is Dutch and grew up in Brussels. He lived in the Netherlands before moving to Market Rasen.

Coun Levison said: “While my children have grown up, I have seen many changes and have had an active interest in developments which could improve the appeal of our town.

“I have not held a post on a town council before, but as a professional in logistics and customer services, I have been involved in project management and business improvement many years.

“This relates to the responsibilities of a town councillor, such as listening to people, analysing situations and finding solutions.”