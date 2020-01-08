Council to set precept 2020/21

Town councillors in Market Rasen are preparing to set the final precept figure for 2020/21 tonight (Wednesday).

Deciding on the precept is one of many items on the agenda for the first full town council meeting of 2020.

Annual bills are made up of four different precepts - town/parish council, county council, district council, and police.

The precept figure for 2019/20 was set at £126,480 - an increase of £11,480 (9.98%) on the 2018/2019 figure.

The district council, county council and Lincolnshire Police increases have not yet been revealed - but households could be expected to pay at least £70 extra this year.

The overall increase last year was around £100.

The government has confirmed the amount district and county council’s can increase their share of bills will be ‘capped’ at 2%.

However, there is an allowance for a further 2% increase to pay for social care in local areas.

A further 2% increase could be added - but only if an authority holds a referendum.

Few councils go down that particular road as the cost of a referendum can top the extra amount of revenue generated.

County councils have the biggest impact on bills because they have by far and away the largest budget.

It is understood Lincolnshire will push for close to a max 4% increase as it battles to fund a host of responsibilities ranging from pothole repairs to education.

It is not clear how West Lindsey District Council will proceed, while the county’s Crime Commissioner Marc Jones will also look to increase the police figure.

The force is one of the lowest-funded in the country and despite intense efforts, Mr Jones has yet to secure a promise of any extra cash from government coffers.

Tonight’s town council meeting will be held in the committee room of the Festival Hall, strating at 7pm.