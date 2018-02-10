Could cinema make a return to Caistor?

Plans for a community cinema in Caistor could be on the cards if enough people come forward to show their support.

A meeting will be held on Monday, February 12, for anyone interested in a cinema club in the town to go along and find out more.

Resident and town councillor Steve Critten is behind the initiative and hopes it is something people will be keen to get on board with.

He said: “I have been interested in setting up a community cinema in Caistor for a while.

“Previously, the opportunity came up for something through a youth engagement programme a couple of years ago, but sadly this did not come to fruition.

“I have since been approached to help organise a one-off event for the Friends of Caistor Yarborough, which has inspired me to potentially make it a more regular event.”

Steve’s plan is to get different groups within the town involved.

He added: “Like anything of this nature, it will rely mainly on the goodwill of volunteers and kind people.

“If groups took it in turn to run the evening it could be turned into a fundraiser for each group.

“I am initially thinking we could maybe have a film a month but this may grow.”

There is already a good deal of interest, with almost 200 people joining the Caistor Community Facebook group Steve has set up.

The meeting next Monday will take place at the Alan Caine Suite in the town hall, starting at 7pm.