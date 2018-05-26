Could Britain’s top tradesperson be from our area?

The ‘Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2018’ competition launches this week inviting builders, electricians, carpenters and plumbers in our area to be recognised for the great work that they do in keeping our homes and local businesses in the best condition.

The annual competition, organised by Screwfix and supported by Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, aims to highlight and recognise the great work tradespeople do in the region. This year’s winner will take home the coveted title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2018 and will also drive away in a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior pick-up truck.

Screwfix, which has a store in Louth, will select the best tradespeople to face-off in a regional heat.

From there, 10 finalists from across the UK will head to Wembley Stadium for the national final in July, where they will compete in front of an esteemed judging panel consisting of industry experts.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix, said: “The award is only given to top tradespeople who can demonstrate that they go above and beyond in their trade. It’s for those who can show how they are adapting to change in the industry, have a positive impact on their community, invest in the future of the trade or show true professionalism in every job they complete. This is our biggest competition of the year, designed to showcase the fantastic tradespeople in the industry.

“It’s the ninth year we have run this competition and we want to continue to celebrate and reward successful tradespeople from all across the UK that deliver quality work, often without gaining recognition they deserve.”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, added: “British tradespeople are not only the backbone of the economy, they’re also a pivotal part of every community in the UK. They are there to help us when things go wrong, they work with us to make improvements to our homes, gardens, businesses and lives and we are proud to do our bit to help Britain’s top tradesperson by providing them with a Mitsubishi vehicle that’s every bit as dependable, hard-working and cost-effective as they are.”

Entries are open until June 3, with regional finalists selected and competing later that month.

In July the finalists will compete at the national final, with the overall winner being named Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2018.

• Visit screwfix.com/btt to find out more details and enter the contest.