Cost of parking in Market Rasen goes before committee

The future of car parking charges in Market Rasen is set to be discussed tonight (Tuesday) at a meeting of West Lindsey District Council’s Prosperous Communities committee.

The document put before the committee recommended the two-hour free parking be continued and the current rate of charges maintained until the end of March 2020.

Sundays and Bank Holidays would remain as free parking days and blue badge holders would also continue to be able to park for free in the town.

However, if the policy document is approved, the cost of parking permits would see a significant increase.

A six-day permit, which is currently £106.42 for the year, would increase to £216 for 2019/20 and then to £306 for 2020/21.

A five-day permit, currently £90.52, would increase to £174 for 2019/20 and to £258 for 2020/21.

Discounts would be available for those paying by direct debit.

Across the three West Lindsey controlled car parks in Market Rasen, there are 209 spaces and currently there are 111 permits issued, which equates to 53 percent of those spaces.