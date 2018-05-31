Controversial plans for 69 homes on Caistor’s Brigg Road given go-ahead

West Lindsey Planning Committee approved plans for 69 homes in Caistor’s Brigg Road at their meeting last night (Wednesday).

The controversial application, which has received many comments and had been previously refused, has now been granted subject to a number of conditions.

The development must include no less than 15 per cent as affordable housing (70 per cent rented – 30 per cent shared ownership) or equivalent housing contribution if no registered provider can be identified.

There must be measures to secure the delivery, and ongoing maintenance and management of public open space, drainage features and ecological areas.

There must be a capital contribution towards primary education (based on a set formula relating to housing size and numbers).

Additional funds must also be provided through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).