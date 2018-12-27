Concert adds to Tealby School minibus fund

Staff at Tealby School ahave been ‘blown away’ by support from the community over the past few months.

Back in October, the minibus belonging to the school was stolen and found burnt out in a field.

After hearing about the stolen minibus, various businesses and organisations in the local area organised fundraising events..

Churches and religious groups also wanted to do their bit, including the Walesby Group of Parishes and the Church of England in the villages of Brookenby, Claxby, Croxby, Kirmond le Mire, Normanby le Wold, North Willingham, Stainton le Vale, Thoresway, Tealby and Walesby.

The most recent fundraiser was a Christmas concert held at All Saints Church, in Tealby, on December 16.

Louth-based group, The Meridian Singers, performed for audiences who almost filled the church to capacity.

The Rev Chris Hewitt, Rector of the Walesby Group of Churches said: “I am filled with joy when as a church we are able to support others and that is more precious when we can do so knowing that the need is within the local communities we serve.

“We hope our efforts and that of other generous sponsors in the community will enable Tealby School and its staff to continue their tradition of providing an outstanding education for the young people in their care.”

Following the concert, Rev Hewitt was delighted to present a cheque for £1.404.20 to staff and pupils.

The Kinds Head, in Tealby, also held a fundraiser in November which raised £1,149.09.

Further donations came from Market Rasen Action Group who donated £150, Tealby Shop who donated more than £45 and Spring Beauty Room, in Market Rasen, for donating £210.

Pupils have been getting in on the action by singing carols and doing bag-packing at Tesco in Market Rasen.

Tealby School also organised a park run at Market Rasen Racecourse last weekend, with all funds raised going towards a new minibus.

A final figure of how much money has been raised towards the minibus has not yet been revealed by the school.

Previously, Headteacher at Tealby School Denise Popplewell, has thanked the town and local community for their messages of support and sympathy at a difficult time.

She said: “All of us at Tealby have been absolutely overwhelmed by the positive action of the local community.

“We really do appreciate the efforts and coming together of local people and organisations in their bid to hold fundraising events to help us fund a new bus.”