Concerns - Who will represent us in parliament?

As a relative newcomer to the area and the constituency, having moved here in August 2016, I have little experience of Sir Edward Leigh’s track record as our MP or how he is valued as such by the constituents.

I would however ask why it is possible for an MP to be able to put himself forward as candidate for Speaker of the House of Commons without recourse to his constituents?

If Sir Edward is appointed, this constituency will have no representation in Parliament as The Speaker has no vote on legislative issues unless it is to break a tie.

Furthermore, he will be required to resign from the Conservative Party, become independent and remain impartial even in retirement.

It is a long-held tradition for the mainstream parties to respect the constituency of the Speaker and not to field candidates against him, whatever the constituency, although this does not mean that he or she is unopposed as the smaller parties do often stand.

Not only does this convention deny constituents the chance to vote Conservative, Labour or Liberal Democrat, but I would argue that it also denies them proper representation in Parliament.

The Speaker is unable to take part in debates, vote on motions – with the exception of when votes are tied – or speak on behalf of his constituents in the Commons.

Will we be left disenfranchised?

P M Pentelow

By email