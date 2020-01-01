Concerns over seasonal rise in fly tipping in countryside

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) in the East of England is urging the public to ensure they dispose of their rubbish responsibly this Christmas – a time of year that can often see households accumulate increased amounts of waste.

The CLA represents around 30,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses across England and Wales.

Nearly two-thirds of farmers have been a victim of fly-tipping with more than half saying it is a significant issue in their area.

CLA East director Cath Crowther said: “Christmas is a time for celebration and for spending time with friends and family. However, it is also a time when households can have an increased amount of waste with boxes, old and broken toys and appliances, and an increase in general waste as people host guests.

“In some cases there can be changes in local authority bin collection days too which can lead to an accumulation of waste over the festive period.

“We want people to avoid making the countryside a dumping ground and urge everyone to dispose of their rubbish responsibly by checking when their local recycling centre is open and taking it there.”

Latest government statistics show there were more than one million fly-tipping incidents in 2018/19 on public land – with nearly two-thirds of those involving household waste.

The statistics, however, do not include incidents of fly-tipping on private land – which the landowner has to clear at personal cost or risk prosecution themselves.

Cath added: “If you have to dispose of a large amount of rubbish we recommend you only use a waste removal service that can provide evidence of a Waste Carriers Licence.

“This can avoid it being taken away and dumped in the countryside.”