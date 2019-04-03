Concern over Rasen’s ‘danger’road

Fears are mounting that Market Rasen’s new multi-million pound leisure centre will lead to more serious crashes on a ‘dangerous’ road in the town.

It comes after the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed in Market Rasen on Friday (March 29) after a serious crash involving a motorbike and a car.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported to have happened in Dear Street and was called in at 12.47pm.

One person suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Dear Street resident Ray Ogg has previously raised concerns about road safety and says he is worried the leisure centre, due to be built on adjacent land, will only lead to more crashes.

Mr Ogg said: “A motorcyclist is recovering from their injuries, we wish them well. From articles you have written about Dear Street nothing has been done by the council. The corner is really dangerous, and we expect more accidents once the leisure centre access is developed. No one seems to be listening to the residents of Dear Street.”

Back in November, the Rasen Mail reported how residents in Dear Street were worried about large vehicles mounting the path to pass through their narrow road, and coming inches away from knocking over pedestrians.

The concerned residents said they were fed up with vehicles putting lives at risk to bypass the traffic lights on the town’s main street, and they demanded action ‘before someone is killed’.

Lincolnshire County Council’s local highways manager said: “We believe Friday’s incident actually happened on the A631, and it appears to have been entirely unconnected to the issues previously raised concerning Dear Street.

“We have visited Dear Street recently to assess the situation and don’t feel any changes are necessary at this stage.

“However, we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership spokesman John Siddle, said: “The collision is still under investigation, so I cannot comment directly on that.

“However, the collision occurred on King Street at the junction of Dear Street and is irrelevant to the issue of large vehicles using Dear Street.

“As I stated before, residents can contact LCC, to apply for a weight limit on that road if they are concerned about large vehicles using it.

“The appropriate department will decide if a weight/size limit can be applied.”

•If you have any information about the incident on March 29, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 174 of March 29.