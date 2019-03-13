COMPETITION: Send in your snaps and you could win £500 cash!

A local housebuilder is giving readers of the Louth Leader, Horncastle News and Market Rasen Mail the chance to win a superb £500 cash prize by sharing their photos of Lincolnshire that show: ‘Why I love where I live’.

Chestnut Homes, based in Lincolnshire, has been building homes in the region for over 30 years and is very proud of its roots – so much so that it’s asking our readers to send in their best photos of the county to be in with a chance of winning £500.

Whether it’s a beautiful snapshot of countryside scenery, an impressive town skyline, or even a stunning photo of your street or hometown, you could be in with a chance of winning if you send in your snaps!

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We know that there are a lot of reasons to be proud of living in Lincolnshire, so we felt that this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our county.

“We’re inviting people to send us their best photos of the area to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize at the same time.

“We hope that lots of people will take part and we look forward to seeing all of the wonderful entries.”

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, email your photos to chestnuthomes@libertypr.co.uk along with your name, address, phone number, and the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire.

Chestnut Homes will select the winner after the competition closing date of April 10, and the winner will be announced on April 24.

Terms and conditions:

•Employees and family of employees of the JPI Media newspaper group and Chestnut Homes are unable to take part in the competition.

• Chestnut Homes will select the winning photo.

• The winner will be contacted privately and then announced two weeks later.

• By submitting a photograph, you are agreeing to take part in subsequent PR and marketing material for Chestnut Homes.

• The submitted photos must have been taken by the person submitting the image.

• The winner will be photographed with their winning photo and given their £500 prize at the nearest Chestnut Homes development to where they live, to be used as part of the announcement in the newspaper.

• By entering the competition, you are allowing the Louth and Mablethorpe Leader, Horncastle News, Market Rasen Mail and Chestnut Homes to use your photo.