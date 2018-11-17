Community rallies behind Rasen area school

The vice chair of Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) has condemned the actions of ‘heartless’ thieves who stole a school minibus.

MRAG have started a JustGiving page to raise £100 for Tealby School after its minibus was stolen and burnt out overnight on Tuesday, October 30.

Julie Lambie said: “The reason behind the fundraiser is mainly because it’s such a heartless thing to do.

“The thieves knew it was a school bus and knew the hurt it would cause.

“I was very saddened that people can stoop so low with no thoughts on the impact this has on the school and the children

“I’m hoping that MRAG can raise £100 and we will also be having a collection bucket in our Christmas stall at the Mayor’s Christmas Market.

“I know the bus will be insured, and hopefully the payout will cover the costs to replace the bus fully, but knowing how insurances payout we hope a donation regardless of how big or small will help them, maybe purchase a good steering lock, fill the tank up with petrol or buy a tracker, or just treat the children.”

The Kings Head, in Tealby, is also holding a fundraising event in aid of Tealby School.

From 8pm on Friday, November 23, there will be music, free supper, an auction and a raffle.

A post on Tealby School’s Facebook page says: “The children also say a huge ‘Thank you’ to all the people, businesses and organisations in the local community who are being so kind with their offers of help to raise funds for a new minibus.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The minibus, which was parked and secure at the school, was stolen around the time of reporting at 11.14pm on Tuesday, October 30.

“Incident 68 of October 31, reported at 8.01am, refers to the school bus being found on Redbourne Road, Waddingham, burnt out.”

In a statement on Facebook, Market Rasen Police added: “The white Ford Transit school minibus was seen travelling through the village in convoy with a 4x4 type vehicle.

“If you witnessed these vehicles leaving the village or have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 445 of October 30.”

• Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail last week, Co-headteacher at Tealby School, Christa Haslam, said the loss of the minibus will have a huge impact on the school.

Ms Haslam said: “We only got the minibus in September.

“The impact the minibus had on the school has been amazing.

“A replacement minibus is going to cost thousands, and we absolutely do not have the money.”

• To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julie-lambie-1