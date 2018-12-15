Community groups in Lincolnshire can sign up for text alerts

Community groups across Lincolnshire are being encouraged to sign up for free text alerts warning them of an emergency situation in their area.

The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (made up of emergency services and local councils in Lincolnshire), is trailing a new text service in a bid to communicate more effective and efficiently with voluntary, community and faith sector organisations, particularly within hard to reach communities.

Steve Eason-Harris, Emergency Planning & Business Continuity Officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are encouraging community groups, town and parish councils, community emergency planning groups and voluntary groups to get in touch and sign up.

“It is simple and free, and allows us to send vital information relevant to their communities quickly and easily.

“It could be that there is a particular incident e.g. there’s a significant weather event and we’re opening a shelter available for the community to use. “There’s a whole range of scenarios where this messaging would be an absolute lifeline.

“I’d urge as many groups as possible to sign up.”

• To register your interest or to find out more, call Steve Eason-Harris on 01522 580322 or email resilientlincs@lincoln.fire-uk.org