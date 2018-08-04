Community fundraising volunteers urgently needed for local hospice

St Barnabas is on the lookout for people across Lincolnshire to volunteer some of their spare time in their local community

Following a successful launch of the new St Barnabas ‘Collection Champions’ team, the Hospice is looking to grow this group of volunteers who give up part of their spare time to help gather collection boxes.

St Barnabas is looking for collection volunteers EMN-180308-065648001

This volunteering role requires people to donate a few hours every fortnight.

Volunteers will visit businesses local to their home address and gather in the Hospice’s full collection boxes, swapping them for new ones. They will then be required to drop the full boxes off at the Fundraising office in Lincoln.

Collection Champion volunteers must have a full driving license and access to their own vehicle. They will be provided with a Hospice induction and sufficient training in order to carry out the role successfully.

Sam Waterer, Individual Giving Fundraiser for St Barnabas, said: “Our Collection Champions have been doing a wonderful job of helping us gather the many cash donations made across Lincolnshire. The last sweep of boxes brought in an amazing £8,000 for the Hospice!

“In total, 2017 saw £27,838.24 donated to St Barnabas through collection boxes.

“We are so thankful to be building such a dedicated team of volunteers who we can trust with returning these donations safely to us.” While St Barnabas is looking for volunteers across the county to join the Collection Champions team, they are in particular need of help in Skegness, Spalding, Lincoln and Woodhall Spa.

Whether you want to add to your CV, do a random act of kindness, or simply just find out more about what a hospice is, anyone curious about this role should give St Barnabas a call to find out more.

For more information or to register an interest, contact Sam Waterer on 01522 540 300 or email sam.waterer@stbarnabashospice.co.uk