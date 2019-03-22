Comedian Frank Skinner is coming to Grimsby - tickets on sale today

Frank Skinner has announced a nationwide tour this autumn with his new stand up show ‘Showbiz’, which will be coming to Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday September 17.

Since his last tour, Frank’s only live comedy appearances have been with The Man With No Show, which saw him perform an hour of completely improvised stand-up comedy with no material and no set list.

Frank Skinner

Now Frank is back after four years, performing at 44 venues across the UK and Ireland starting on September 13 until December 11.

Frank announced the Showbiz tour during a non-stop 10-hour radio show, which marked the 10 year anniversary of his hugely successful career at Absolute Radio.

The Grimsby Auditorium show on September 17 will begin at 8pm, and tickets cost £26 each.

Tickets go on sale today (Friday March 22) at 10am.

Visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk from 10am, or visit/call the Auditorium’s box office on 0300 300 0035 from 12 noon, to book your tickets.

You also buy tickets from the ‘Lincs Inspire’ libraries in Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Waltham or Immingham from 10am today.