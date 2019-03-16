Colour the key at Goltho

Two free events take place next week to help bring some colour to your life - but most importantly the right colour.

‘More Colour, Less Confusion’ will be held on Monday, March 18.

Find out how different colours and styles make you look healthier, younger, slimmer, instil a natural confidence and save you time and money.

On Tuesday, March 19, there will be a colour shopping extravaganza.

Drop in between 10am and 3pm for a colourful shopping trip - Kettlewell Colours clothing, Noe Shoes, One button scarves and jewellery, What this Space Jewellery, House of Colour makeup, with lots of offers and discounts on the day.

There will also be a spring/Summer 19 fashion update talk at 11am and 2pm.

Join Lesley Burton at House of Colour Lincolnshire, Goltho Gardens on the Lincoln Road, near Wragby for both of these events.

Admission is free and includes drinks and nibbles.

For more information call 07938 913036 or email lesley.burton@houseofcolour.co.uk .