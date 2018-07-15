Coffee for the ‘copter

A coffee morning in Nettleton Village Hall, organised by Nettleton Methodist Church members, has raised £500 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Ambucopter representative Rosemary Mortlock-French went along to support the event and draw the raffle at the end of the morning.

She said: “Thank you for donating to this very good cause. We rely heavily on public donations, so everything we get is vital.”

Last year, it cost £2.5 million to keep the copter flying and this will rise to £4 million with the introduction of 24-hour service.