Classic display at Rand

Visitors to the Beehive Business Park at Rand had the chance to take a step back in time when the Rotary Club of Lindum, Lincoln held its 4th Annual Classic & Vintage Vehicle Rally recently.

Although numbers were down on previous years, there was still a good turn out of cars despite the inclement weather.

The Rally featured all sorts of vehicles, as well as a family fun day, providing a great day out for all ages to enjoy.

The winner of the best car displayed on the day was David Mason, with his Triumph Vitesse 14-60.

Winner of the Peoples Choice was Chris Fable with the Scammel Handyman.

Second place went to David Rossington with the Riley 1.5 Saloon and third place to Mick Bath with the MG YB.

Proceeds from the event will go to Rotary charities.

Photograph by John Edwards.