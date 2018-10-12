Classic cars a ‘wheel’ success in Baumber

‘A lovely day’, ‘great event’, ‘glad the weather was good’, ‘we loved it’, ‘fantastic event as ever’ and ‘really enjoyed ourselves’.

These were just some of the many comments from visitors who attended a classic car and plant sale event at the Walled Garden in Baumber over the weekend.

The event was due to take place on September 23 but was postponed due to poor weather. The rescheduled event was held on Sunday, (October 7).

Thankfully the sun shone down and helped attract the crowds who viewed a display of classic cars dating back as far as 1914.

Visitors from Coningsby, Skegness, Old Leake, and Sudbrooke travelled to Baumber to enjoy the day.

Visitors browsed the classic car display and were also able to purchase plants and various bulbs from a stall.

The potting shed was also open and served refreshments of sandwiches, drinks and homemade cakes.

Organisers at Walled Garden Baumber hailed the event a success.

They said: “It was a brilliant day, thank you to all our visitors for coming along. “

“And to those who couldn’t make the bulb sale, I have a few stashed away which will be available over the next few Saturdays.”

Throughout the autumn, the Walled Garden will be open on Saturdays from 10am to around 3pm, depending on weather conditions.

Admission is free.