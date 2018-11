Citizens’ Advice Drop in sessions are back at Market Rasen Children’s centre.

The first is next Monday, November 5.

Go along to the centre in Kilnwell Road anytime between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Drop-in sessions are also held at Caistor Arts and Heritage ; details from 01472 851605.

Appointments can be made for sessions at Rasen Hub - call 01427 810914.