Church packed for ‘Ramblers’ carols

One of the most popular of the area’s carol services took place last Saturday, lit only by candlelight.

Sitting on the Viking Way above the village of Walesby, All Saints Church is known as the Ramblers’ Church and many of those attending the service had hiked up the path for the annual event.

Walesby All Saints was packed for the service EMN-180912-061446001

As they have done for more than three decades, Gainsborough Salvation Army Band accompanied the carol singing.

There were also performances from Da Capo and local singer Felicity Turner.

Amongst those giving a reading at the service was Lord Yarborough, who, like his father before him, is president of the Friends of Walesby Old Church.

Walesby All Saints Candlellit Carol Service: Gainsborough Salvation Band accompanied the carols EMN-180912-061423001

Walesby All Saints Candlellit Carol Service: The Rev Chris Hewitt brought a different light to proceedings EMN-180912-061435001

Walesby All Saints Candlellit Carol Service EMN-180912-061411001

Walesby All Saints Candlellit Carol Service EMN-180912-061349001