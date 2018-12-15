Church packed for ‘Ramblers’ carols

One of the most popular of the area’s carol services took place last Saturday, lit only by candlelight.
Sitting on the Viking Way above the village of Walesby, All Saints Church is known as the Ramblers’ Church and many of those attending the service had hiked up the path for the annual event.
As they have done for more than three decades, Gainsborough Salvation Army Band accompanied the carol singing.
There were also performances from Da Capo and local singer Felicity Turner.
Amongst those giving a reading at the service was Lord Yarborough, who, like his father before him, is president of the Friends of Walesby Old Church.