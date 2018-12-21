Church listing for Christmas

Christmas services
Services in the area from Sunday, December 23

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

Christmas Eve: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10.30am Crib Service at Market Rasen; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Market Rasen.

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Family Communion at Market Rasen.

December 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Christmas Eve: 5pm Children’s Mass at Holy Rood, Market Rasen; 7pm Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton;

11.30pm Carols and Midnight Mass at Holy Rood, Market Rasen.

Christmas Day: 8.30am Said Mass at Holy Rood, Market Rasen; 10am Sung Mass at St Thomas More, Caistor. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast, followed by service at 9.30am.

Market Rasen: 2pm Coffee and Carols, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Carol Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Carol Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Christmas Eve: 4.30pm Service at Caistor, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 11.30pm Communion at Caistor, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Christmas Day: 10am Service at Market Rasen, the Rev Anne Coates; 10.15am Service at Caistor, the Rev Sarah Parkin

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Carol Service and Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am No morning service.

Christmas Day: 10.30am All Age Service at New Life Church centre, Serpentine Street. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Christingle at Caistor; 6pm Christmas Service at Rothwell; 6.30pm Christmas Communion at Grasby; 10pm Christmas Communion at Swallow; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Caistor.

9am Christmas Communion at Searby; 10.15am Christmas Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 3pm Carol Service at Normanby; 3pm Carol Service at North Willingham.

Christmas Eve: 3pm Crib Service at Brookenby; 6pm Carols by Candlelight at Croxby; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Tealby.

Christmas Day: 9am Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Carols and Readings at Stainton; Communion and Christingle at Walesby.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 3pm Carol Service at Newton; 4pm Christingle Service at Middle Rasen.

Christmas Eve: 5.30pm Nativity at Middle Rasen; 6pm Joint Christmas Eve Family Communion, with the Methodists, at Faldingworth; 11.30pm Midnight Communion at Middle Rasen.

December 25: 10am United Christmas Morning Service at Middle Rasen Methodist Church; 10.30am Informal Family Communion at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Christmas Eve: 6pm Carols by Candlelight.

Christmas Day: 10am Communion.

Cabourne:

3pm Carol Service.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Joint Anglican and Methodist Carol Service at North Kelsey Church.

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm Group Christmas Eucharist at South Kelsey.

Christmas Day: 10am Group Family Communion for Christmas Morning at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

10.30am Low Mass at Binbrook; 3pm Advent Carol Service at Wold Newton; 6pm Carol Service at Binbrook.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Crib/Christingle Service at Binbrook; 6pm Carol Service at Ludford; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Binbrook.

Christmas Day: 8.45am Mass at Wold Newton; 10am Mass at Ludford; 10am Children’s Christmas Service at Binbrook.

Barkwith Group

6pm Carol Service at South Willingham.

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm Midnight Communion at East Barkwith.

Christmas Day: 10am Communion at Sixhills.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Crib Service by Candlelight with donkey, carols and short Nativity play at Wragby; 11.15pm Midnight Communion by Candlelight at Wragby.

Christmas Day: 9am Communion and Carols at Snelland; 9.30am United Christmas Morning Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service with Baptism at Owmby; 6pm Carol Service at Glentham.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Christingle Service at Owmby; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Hackthorn.

Christmas Day: 9.30am Communion at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey; 6pm Carols by Candlelight at Snitterby.

Christmas Eve: 6pm Carol Service at Kirton Lindsey; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Kirton Lindsey.

Christmas Day: 9am Family Communion for Christmas at Grayingham; 10am Family Communion at Christmas at Bishop Norton; 10am Christmas Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Church

For details visit: www. orthodoxlouth.co.uk/