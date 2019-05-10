Church Listing

Service in the area from Sunday, May 12
10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.
May 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
May 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
May 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
May 16: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
May 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.
Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 6pm Circuit Easter Offering service.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service for Christian Aid, Ian Hardcastle; 6pm at Glentham.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Sue Brown.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
10.45am Joint United Service for the start of Christian Aid Week, at Middle Rasen methodist Church.
May 15: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
May 15: 10am Communion at Tealby.
May 16: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.
Details: 07503 204443.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evening service at Caistor.
May 15: 10am Communion at Caistor.
May 16: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Nettleton
10.30am Communion.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
Orthodox Christian Church