Church Listing

Service in the area from Sunday, May 12

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

May 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

May 16: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

May 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 6pm Circuit Easter Offering service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service for Christian Aid, Ian Hardcastle; 6pm at Glentham.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Sue Brown.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.45am Joint United Service for the start of Christian Aid Week, at Middle Rasen methodist Church.

May 15: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

May 15: 10am Communion at Tealby.

May 16: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evening service at Caistor.

May 15: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 16: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Orthodox Christian Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk