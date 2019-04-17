Church listing

Services in the area from Thursday, April 18

Good Friday (April 19)

11am United Open Air Service in Market Rasen Market Place.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

Maundy Thursday: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars; 7pm Communion and Stripping of the Altar at Market Rasen.

Good Friday: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 2pm An Hour by the Cross at Market Rasen .

Easter Eve: 10.30am Family Easter Service; 8pm Easter Vigil and Confirmation at Lincoln Cathedral.

Easter Sunday: 8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 1pm Baptism at Market Rasen.

April 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

April 25: 9am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

April 26: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

Maundy Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Holy Rood; 10pm Night Prayer.

Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross at Caistor; 3pm Passion of the Lord at Holy Rood.

Easter Saturday: 7.30pm Vigil at Holy Rood.

Easter Sunday: 9.15am Sung Mass at Caistor; 11am Sung Mass at Holy Rood; 3.30pm Solemn Benediction at Holy Rood.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Good Friday: 10.15am Service at Caistor, with Walk of Witness to the Market Place.

Easter Sunday:-

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE service.

Caistor: 8am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 10.15am Dr Don Owen.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen: 8am Breakfast; 9.30am Service, Dennis Lockwood; 6pm Circuit Communion.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Baker.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Easter Sunday All Age Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

Good Friday: 3pm An hour before the Cross at Middle Rasen.

Easter Sunday: 6am Service of Light at Middle Rasen; 9am Communion at West Rasen; 10.30am Family Communion at Middle Rasen.

April 24: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

Maundy Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Last Supper at Ludford.

Good Friday: 2pm Stations of the Cross at Binbrook.

Holy Saturday: 8pm New Fire at Binbrook (no Mass).

Easter Sunday: 8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 9.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 3pm Parish Mass at Kelstern; 4pm Parish Mass at Swinhope; 6pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Walesby Group.

Maundy Thursday: 10am Communion and strip altar at Brookenby; 6.15pm Communion and strip altar at Kirmond; 9pm - 11pm Easter Vigil at Walesby.

Good Friday: 11am - 1pm Taize Readings and Reflections at Brookenby; 2pm At the Foot of the Cross at Tealby.

Easter Sunday: 5.45am First Fire & Communion at Walesby Old Church; 9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Easter Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Easter Family Service and egg rolling at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

April 24: 10am Communion at Tealby.

April 25: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Caistor Group

Maundy Thursday: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Good Friday: 3pm Prayer and Reflection at Caistor; 7pm Service at Grasby.

Holy Saturday: 8pm Service of Light at Caistor.

Easter Sunday: 8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Easter Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Easter Communion at Swallow; 4pm Easter Service at Rothwell.

April 24:10am Communion at Caistor.

April 25: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Cabourne

Easter Sunday: 10.30am BCP Communion, the Rev Keith Tomlin.

Kelsey Group

Good Friday: 2pm Prayer, Meditation and Hymns at Kingerby Church.

Easter Sunday: 9am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 6pm Easter Evening Worship at North Kelsey.

Nettleton

Maundy Thursday: 7pm Communion.

Easter Sunday: 10.30am Communion.

Barkwith Group

Good Friday: 2pm Hour before the Cross at East Barkwith.

Easter Sunday: 10am Communion at East Barkwith.