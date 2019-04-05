Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 7

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

For Sunday service information visit: stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk or their Facebook page.

April 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm choir practice; 7.30pm bell ringing practice.

April 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

April 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen: at Middle Rasen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm Ken Knapton.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Baker.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

April 10: 10am Service at Middle Rasen

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Binbrook Group

11am Mass at Ludford.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby.

April 9: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

April 10: 10am Communion at Tealby.

April 11: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6.30pm Evensong at Swallow.

April 10: 10am Communion at Caistor.

April 11: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby .

April 10: 7pm Compline and address at Holton le Moor.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Orthodox Church

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk