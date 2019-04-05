Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 7
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
For Sunday service information visit: stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk or their Facebook page.
April 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
April 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
April 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm choir practice; 7.30pm bell ringing practice.
April 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
April 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.
Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen: at Middle Rasen.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm Ken Knapton.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Baker.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen
Middle Rasen Group
10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.
April 10: 10am Service at Middle Rasen
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.
Info: 01673 849941 or www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Binbrook Group
11am Mass at Ludford.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby.
April 9: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.
April 10: 10am Communion at Tealby.
April 11: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6.30pm Evensong at Swallow.
April 10: 10am Communion at Caistor.
April 11: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby .
April 10: 7pm Compline and address at Holton le Moor.
Nettleton
6pm Evensong.
Barkwith Group
10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.
Orthodox Church
Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk