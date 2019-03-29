Church listing

Services in the Rasen and Caistor area from Sunday, March 31

10am Communion at Market Rasen.

April 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm choir practice; 7.30pm bell ringing practice.

April 4: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

April 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Jane Lloyd; 4.30pm Express Church.

Glentham: 9.30am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 6pm own arrangements.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Faldingworth.

April 3: 10am Service at Middle Rasen

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Baptism Sunday, one-year anniversary and dedication service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Binbrook Group

10am Joint service at Swinhope.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby.

April 3: 10am Communion at Tealby.

April 4: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor.

April 3: 10am Communion at Caistor.

April 4: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443

Kelsey Group

10am Group Family Communion at Nettleton.

April 3: 7pm Compline and address at North Owersby.

Nettleton

10.30am Group Mothering Sunday Service.

Rothwell

Service for Mothering Sunday. For more details contact the Rev Judy on 01472 887523.

Barkwith Group

10am Family Service at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

11am Mothering Sunday Service at Owmby.

Wragby Group

10.30am United Service for Mothering Sunday at Wragby.

Orthodox Church

At Louth Cemetary Chapel. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk