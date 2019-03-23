Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 24

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

10am Communion at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen

March 25, 26 and 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

March 28: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

March 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am John K Ramm.

Caistor: 10.15am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express Church.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am own arrangements; 6pm Communion, the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

March 27: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Bible course 8 at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.

March 30: Community Open Day at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street, 10am - 4pm.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 4pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

March 25: 6.15pm Communion with incense at Normanby.

March 26: 6.15pm Taize-style Communion at Claxby.

March 27: 10am Communion at Tealby.

March 28: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor ; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

March 27: 10am Communion at Caistor.

March 28: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor.

March 27: 7pm Compline and Lent talk at South Kelsey.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at Sixhills.