Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 24
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
10am Communion at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen
March 25, 26 and 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
March 28: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
March 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am John K Ramm.
Caistor: 10.15am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express Church.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Service.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am own arrangements; 6pm Communion, the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Timothy Smith.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.
March 27: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Bible course 8 at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.
March 30: Community Open Day at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street, 10am - 4pm.
Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 4pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.
March 25: 6.15pm Communion with incense at Normanby.
March 26: 6.15pm Taize-style Communion at Claxby.
March 27: 10am Communion at Tealby.
March 28: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor ; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
March 27: 10am Communion at Caistor.
March 28: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor.
March 27: 7pm Compline and Lent talk at South Kelsey.
Nettleton
10.30am Morning Prayer.
Barkwith Group
10am Service at Sixhills.