Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 10

8am Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen, preacher the Rev John Leach; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

March 11 and 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

March 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room.

March 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

March 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Peter Atkinson; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, Karen Elvidge.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Middle Rasen: Guild - 10.45am Anderson; 6pm Dr Don Owen.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Ken Knapton.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

March 13: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Bible course 6 at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

March 15: 7pm Lent Compline Benediction at Binbrook.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Worship at Walesby.

March 12: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

March 13: 10am Communion at Tealby.

March 14: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

March 13: 10am Communion at Caistor.

March 14: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Orthodox Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk