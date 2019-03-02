Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 3

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

March 4 and 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

March 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Ash Wednesday Service at Market Rasen.

March 7: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

March 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family service, Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Richard Alderson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

March 6: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Bible course 5 at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. Lunch together after the service. All welcome, including children. 6.30pm Prayer meeting. Info: 01673 849941

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 4pm Service at Kelstern.

March 6: 1.30pm School service at Binbrook; 7pm Mass and Ashing at Binbrook.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby.

March 6: 10am Communion with Ashing at Tealby; 6.15pm Communion with Ashing at Kirmond.

March 7: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6.30pm Evensong at Swallow.

March 6: 10am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Ash Wednesday Service at Grasby.

March 7: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.

March 6: 7pm Communion at South Kelsey.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Wragby Group

10.30am Family service at Wragby, followed by pancake race at Dove Park.