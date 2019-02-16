Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 17

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

February 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 21: 9.30am Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

February 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Broughton.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 3pm Service at Friesthorpe.

February 20: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Bible course 3 at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk/

Binbrook Group

11.15am Parish Mass (BCP) at Ludford; 4pm Pariish Mass at Swinhope.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 9am Reflection & Prayer; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Worship at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

February 20: 10am Communion at Tealby.

February 21: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow.

February 20: 10am Communion at Caistor.

February 21: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Cabourne

10.30am Mattins.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Sunday Special Communion at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Church

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk