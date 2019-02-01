Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 3, 2019

6pm Deanery Candlemas Service at Swallow. Preacher: Bishop of Grantham, The Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

Weekdays at Market Rasen: Morning Prayer at 9am, except Thursday, when there is a service of Communion at 9.30am.

Wednesday: Mini Messy

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk/

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Timothy Smith.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Richard Alderson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm United Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Bible course launch at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. Lunch together after the service. All welcome, including children; 6.30pm Prayer Meeting.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

February 6: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

9.30am Mass and Procession at Binbrook; 11.15am Mass at Ludford.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor.

February 4: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

February 6: 10am Communion at Caistor.

February 7: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby.

Nettleton

2.30pm United Service in the Methodist Church.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.