Church Listing

Service in the area from Sunday, January 19

Sunday, January 20: 7pm United Service at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, John Street.

Monday, January 21: 7pm United Service, venue to be confirmed.

Tuesday, January 22: 7pm United Service, venue to be confirmed.

Wednesday, January 23: 7pm United Service, venue to be confirmed.

Thursday, January 24: 7pm United Service, venue to be confirmed.

Friday, January 25: 7pm United Service at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, John Street.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk/

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

January 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in St Thomas’s Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

January 24: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

January 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

For more information visit www.stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express Service.

Glentham:9.30am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dennis Lockwood.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow.

January 21: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

January 23: 10am Communion at Caistor.

January 24: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Cabourne

10.30am Mattins

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 9am Reflection and Prayer at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Worship at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

January 23: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.

Service information can be found on the website: www.wragbygroupof parishes.org.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

January 23: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Binbrook Group

9.30am Parish Mass at Thorganby; 11.15am Parish Mass at Ludford; 4pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Grayingham; 11am Family Worship at Bishop Norton; 11am Covenant Service at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or call Fr Alban on 07397 220728.