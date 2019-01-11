Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 13

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.

January 14 and 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

January 17: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

For more information visit www.stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk/

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin..

Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates; 4.30pm Express Service.

Glentham: 10.45am United Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Service.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

January 18: 7pm Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 4pm Celebration Service at Caistor with the Bishop of Grimsby .

January 14: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

January 16: 10am Communion at Caistor.

January 17: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Joint Anglican/Methodist Covenant Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Worship at Walesby.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Carol Service at Friesthorpe.

January 16: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.Service information can be found on the website: www.wragbygroupof parishes.org.uk

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm United Covenant Service at Glentham Methodist Chapel.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.