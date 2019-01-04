Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 6

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

January 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

January 10: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

January 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

For more information visit www.stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk/

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. Lunch together after the service. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Anglican-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Karen Elvidge.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 3pm Ian Hardcastle and Jane Lloyd.

Nettleton: 3pm @Middle Rasen.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6.30pm Evensong at Swallow.

January 7: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

January 9: 10am Communion at Caistor.

January 10: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby.

January 8: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

January 9: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham.

Binbrook Group

9am Service at Kelstern; 11.15am BCP Mass at Ludford; 6pm Epiphany Evensong at St James’s, Louth.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby

Service information can be found on the website: www.wragbygroupof parishes.org.uk

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Parish Eucharist at Kirton Lindsey.