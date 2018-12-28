Church listing

Services in the area from December 30

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

December 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

January 3: BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

For more information visit www.stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk/

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am @North Kelsey.

Caistor: 10.45am @North Kelsey.

Glentham: 10.45am @Middle Rasen.

Market Rasen: 10.45am @Middle Rasen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates; no evening service.

Nettleton: 10.45am @ North Kelsey.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Full details of all the churches in the circuit can be found at www.woldsandtrentmethodist.org.uk

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or visit www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards.

Details: 01673 842859

Caistor Group

10.15am Communion at Caistor (no other services).

January 2: 10am Communion at Caistor.

January 3: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Service at Thoresway;

More information at lincoln.our churchweb.org.uk/walesby/

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

January 2: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

10am Group Service of Communion at North Owersby.

Kelsey Group

10am Group Communion at North Owersby.

Binbrook Group

10am Joint service at Thorganby; 3pm Carol Service at Wold Newton.

Wragby Group

Service information can be found on the website: www.wragbygroupof parishes.org.uk

Owmby Group

10.30am Joint Service with Springline Group at Fillingham.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion with carols at Grayingham; 11am Healing and Wholeness at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP.

Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition. Visitors, including families with children, welcome.

For details visit: www. orthodoxlouth.co.uk/