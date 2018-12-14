Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, December 16

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4pm Carol Service at Legsby; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Carol Service with the Diocesan Ladies Choir at Linwood.

December 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 3pm Quiet Christmas Service at Market Rasen.

December 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church at Market Rasen Church Room; 7pm carols for All at Market Rasen.

December 20: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars; 2pm Advent Course in Market Rasen Church Room.

December 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Anne Coates; 4.30pm Express; 6pm United Carol Service.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Carol Service, Timothy Smith.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Broughton; 4pm United Carol Service at the Parish Church, the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Ian Hardcastle.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All-Age Service: ‘Good News For All’ at New Life Church, Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

December 22: 11am - noon Carol Singing outside Market Rasen Co-op.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 9am Reflection and Prayer at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Worship at Brookenby; 4pm Carol Service at Kirmond.

December 17: 3pm Quiet Christmas at Walesby.

December 21: 6pm Community Christmas Singalong at Brookenby.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen ; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.; 4pm Joint Community Carol Service at Middle Rasen.

December 19: 9.30am service at Middle Rasen.

December 21: 7pm Carol Service at West Rasen.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 4pm Carol Service at Swallow; 6pm Carol Service at Grasby; 6pm United Carol Service at Caistor Methodist Church.

December 17: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

December 19: 10am Communion at Caistor.

December 20: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

10.30am Carol Service at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 3pm Carol Service at Usselby; 6pm Candlelit Carol Service at Thornton le Moor.

December 21: 2pm Kelsey Primary School Carol Service at North Kelsey Church; 7pm Carol Service at Holton le Moor.

Binbrook Group

11.15am BCP Parish Mass at Ludford.

December 21: Carol Service by Candlelight at Thorganby.

Barkwith Group

4pm Crib and Carols at East Barkwith.

Wragby

9.30am Communion and Carols at Langton by Wragby; 3pm Carol service at Holton cum Beckering; 6pm Carols by torchlight at Wickenby.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Carol Service at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 3pm Christingle at Grayingham; 4pm Crib Service at Bishop Norton.