Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 25

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

November 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

November 29: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

November 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859

Wragby

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street, with guest speaker Simon Pinchbeck. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Dr Don Owen.

Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am breakfast; 9.30am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Mike Childs / Broughton; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Baker.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

November 28: 9.30am service at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

November 26: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

November 28: 10am Communion at Caistor.

November 29: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at Sixhills.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham.