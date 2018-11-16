Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 18

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

November 19: Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 20: Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

November 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

November 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842 859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Karen Elvidge; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10am Timothy Smith.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Sue Brown.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

November 21: 9.30am service at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Cabourne

10.30am Matins

Kelsey Group

10.30am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 5pm Talk on North Kelsey heritage in North Kelsey Church.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow.

November 19: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

November 21: 10am Communion at Caistor.

November 22: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

9.30am Parish Mass at Thorganby; 11.15am BCP Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Morning Service at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Wragby

9.30am Service at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Waddingham group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for all at Bishop Norton