Church listing

Services in the area - including Acts of Remembrance - from Sunday, November 11

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 8.30am Communion at Market Rasen; 9.30am British Legion Remembrance Sunday Service with Chidren’s Church at Market Rasen, followed by parade and service (11am) at Cenotaph; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen.

November 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

November 15: 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.30am Remembrance Service at Market Rasen Parish Church; 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Market Rasen New Life

No morning service; 6.30pm Evening service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Malcolm Coates.

Caistor: 10.15am United Service of Remembrance, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Remembrance Service at the parish church, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10am The Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Service (Hart); 6pm Malcolm Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.

Caistor Group

9am Communion and Act of Remembrance at Searby; 10am Communion and Act of Remembrance at Swallow; 10.15am Service of Remembrance at Caistor Methodist Church; 3pm Service of Remembrance and Dedication of memorial bench at Grasby; 3pm Service of Remembrance at Rothwell.

Nettleton

10.30am Remembrance Service, followed by Act of Remembrance at the Memorial Bungalow.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Remembrance Service at Middle Rasen; 10.45am Remembrance Service at Faldingworth.

November 14: 9.30am service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 9. 30am Remembrance Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Group Remembrance Service at Tealby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby.

November 13: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Mass at Wold Newton; 10.55am Remembrance Service at Binbrook, starting in the market place; 3pm Remembrance Service at Ludford.

Kelsey Group

10.45am Group Service of Remembrance at Thornton le Moor.

Barkwith Group

10am Remembrance Service at East Barkwith, 10.45am at the war memorial.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion and Remembrance at Spridlington; 9.30am Service of Remembrance at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special at Owmby; 6pm Joint Remembrance Service at Glentham.

Wragby

10am Remembrance Service, then 10.45am at the war memorial outside Wragby Methodist Church.