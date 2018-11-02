Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 4

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 3pm Service of Light at Market Rasen.

November 5 and 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

November 8: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

November 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842 859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship; 6pm Memorial Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 6pm United Memorial Service at the parish church.

Nettleton: 2.30pm United Service , the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Richard Alderson.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Matins at Swallow.

November 5: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

November 7: 10am Communion at Caistor.

November 8: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

10am BCP Parish Mass at Kelstern; 11.15am BCP Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 4pm Joint Memorial Service at Faldingworth; 6pm Commemoration of the departed at Middle Rasen.

November 7: 9.30am service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 4pm Service of Light at Tealby.

Nettleton

2.30pm United Service at the Methodist Chapel.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm All Souls Service/Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.