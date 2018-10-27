Church Listing

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

October 29 and 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

November 1: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

November 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

October 29: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

October 31: 10am Communion at Caistor.

November 1: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Jane Lloyd.

Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Elizabeth Taylor; 6pm David Islip.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Mike Childs.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842 859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration & Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941

October 31: 6pm-7.30pm Bright Lights Family Superhero Party at Market Rasen New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Free tickets available. To book call 01673 849941 or visit www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Binbrook Group

10am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 11.15am BCP Mass at Ludford; 3pm Harvest Festival at Wold Newton.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Rand.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

October 31: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton-le-Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby; 6pm Patronal Festival Celebration at North Kelsey.

Barkwith Group

6pm Service for All Souls at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.