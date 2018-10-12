Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 14

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Harvest Festival with Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen, followed by shared lunch; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 4pm Harvest Festival at Legsby.

October 15 and 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in St Thomas’ Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

October 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

October 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Timothy Smith, 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Vision.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards.

Information: 01673 842 859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship & Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Harvest at Faldingworth; 10.30am Harvest Festival at Middle Rasen.

October 17: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Harvest Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 3pm Harvest Festival at Claxby.

October 18: 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Thoresway.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.

October 15: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

October 17: 10am Communion at Caistor.

October 18: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Harvest Festival at South Kelsey.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

10am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 11.15am Parish Mass (BCP) at Ludford; 6pm Harvest Festival and Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special at Owmby.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is usually celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk