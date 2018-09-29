Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 30

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

October 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Deanery Synod at Market Rasen

October 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in St Thomas’ Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

October 4: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion at Waterloo House.

October 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Louise Carr; 4.30pm Express.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am own arrangements; 6pm Dr Don Owen.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Harvest Festival, the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship. Refreshments afterwards.

Information: 01673 842 859

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome.

Middle Rasen Group

10am United Communion at Newton; 6pm Evening Prayer at Buslingthorpe.

October 3: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Stainton.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

October 1: 9.30am Morning Prayer

October 3: 10am Communion.

October 4: 7pm Communion.

Kelsey Group

10am Group Communion at Usselby; 6pm Harvest at Thornton le Moor.

Nettleton

10am Group Service at Usselby.

Waddingham Group

9am Family Communion for Harvest at Waddingham; 11am Wholeness and Healing with Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

10am Group Service of Communion at Binbrook.

Wragby Group

For service details call 01673 857825 or email wragbygroup@aol.com

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at Hainton.

Owmby Group

11am group Service of Communion at Hackthorn.

Benniworth

6pm Harvest Thanksgiving, followed by sherry, plumbread and cheese.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is usually celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church,

East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk