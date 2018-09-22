Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 23.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Lissington.

September 24 and 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in St Thomas’s Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

September 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton. Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C ommunion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Elizabeth Taylor; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45m Breakfast: 9.30am Sue Brown.

Market Rasen: 10.45am David Islip.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Rev Anne Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching, joint service with Springs Church, at Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

September 26: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

September 27: 7pm Harvest Festival at West Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am Harvest Communion (BCP) at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Normanby.

September 28: 6.30pm Harvest Service at Walesby Old Church.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

September 24: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

September 26: 10am Communion at Caistor.

September 27: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Kelsey Group

9.00am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Harvest Festival at Usselby.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Harvest for All at Kirton Lindsey.

September 27: 7pm Harvest Thanksgiving at Grayingham.

Binbrook Group

10am Parisn Mass at Binbrook; 11.15am Parish Mass at Ludford.

Wragby Group

9.30 am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Songs of Praise at Snelland Church with Da Capo.

Barkwith Group

10am Open Air Service at West Barkwith. Take along a chair. if wet, at East Torrington

Owmby Group

9.30am Harvest Festival / Communion at Saxby; 11am Harvest Festival at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.