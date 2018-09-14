Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 16

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen.

September 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

September 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in St Thomas’s Church Room; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

September 20: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

September 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

September 19: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Mike Childs / Broughton; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45m Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am and 6pm Harvest Festival - Sheehan.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Bunker.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Harvest Festival, the Rev Michael Sheard.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Baptism service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am and shared lunch afterwards. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Harvest Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; 4pm Kirmond Evening Prayer.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

September 17: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

September 19: 10am Communion at Caistor.

September 20: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

9am Wold Newton.

Wragby Group

9.30 am Communion at Langton Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Kelsey Group

9.00am Communion at Thornton-le-Moor; 10.30am Communion at Kirkby-cum-Osgodby.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk