Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 9

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.

September 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

September 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in St Thomas’s Church Room; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

September 13: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Harvest Festival at Linwood.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Ian Hardcastle.

Caistor: 10.15am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin..

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Service at Faldingworth; 10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen.

September 12: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway.

September 11: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

September 10: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

September 12: 10am Communion at Caistor.

September 13: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Wragby Group

9.30 am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Barkwith Group

11am Family Service and Baptism at Sixhills.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is usually celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk