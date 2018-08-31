Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 2

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

September 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

September 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

September 6: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

September 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Richard Alderson; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Jane Lloyd.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Mornng Prayer at Middle Rasen.

September 5: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion.

September 3: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

September 5: 10am Communion at Caistor.

September 6: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

For service information visit www.owmbygroup.co.uk

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is usually celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am in St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk