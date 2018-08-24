Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 26

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

August 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

August 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 30: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Malcolm Coates.

Caistor: 10.15am Denis Lockwood.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Cynthia Bunch; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

Church Family and Picnic Together at the One Event on Lincolnshire Showground. (No service in Market Rasen. ). Lifts available. Info: 01673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

August 29: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

August 27: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

August 29: 10am Communion at Caistor.

August 30: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford

August 30: 7pm Licensing of the Rev Patrick McEune as Rector of the Binbrook Group, at Binbrook.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Songs of Praise at Snelland, with singer Tony Neale.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at Hainton.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Orthodox Christian Church

Louth service details at www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk