Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 26
10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.
August 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen
August 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
August 30: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
August 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Malcolm Coates.
Caistor: 10.15am Denis Lockwood.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Cynthia Bunch; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323.
Market Rasen New Life
Church Family and Picnic Together at the One Event on Lincolnshire Showground. (No service in Market Rasen. ). Lifts available. Info: 01673 849941.
Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.
August 29: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
August 27: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.
August 29: 10am Communion at Caistor.
August 30: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Nettleton
10.30am Morning Prayer.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford
August 30: 7pm Licensing of the Rev Patrick McEune as Rector of the Binbrook Group, at Binbrook.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Songs of Praise at Snelland, with singer Tony Neale.
Barkwith Group
10am Service at Hainton.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
Orthodox Christian Church
Louth service details at www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk