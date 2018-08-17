Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 19

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

August 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen

August 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 23: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Caistor: 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm John K Ramm.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Polar Explorers Holiday Club Guest Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. Information: 01673 849941

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service and Baptism at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

August 22: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Tealby.

Caistor

8am Communion; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Communion.

August 20: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 22: 10am Communion.

August 23: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Thorganby; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.

Cabourne

10.30am Mattins.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

9am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Service of Divine Liturgy at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP. Services English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk