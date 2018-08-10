Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 12

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

August 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Healing Service at Market Rasen.

August 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 16: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

August 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Sue Brown.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Elizabeth Taylor.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen; 6pm Malcolm Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All-Age Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine St. Coffee from 10am. Info. 10673 849941.

Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Service, followed by refreshments.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

August 8: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Caistor Group

8am Communion; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music at Caistor.

August 13: 9.30am Morning Prayer at Caistor.

August 15: 10am Communion at Caistor.

August 16: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford..

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby..

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Service at Holton le Moor; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion for Patronal Festival at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby.

Orthodox Christian Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP.

Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition.

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk